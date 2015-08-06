AG Kane charged in grand jury leak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been charged in a criminal leak of protected information.

Montgomery County District Attorney Risa Vetri Ferman announced charges Thursday morning after reviewing a grand jury’s findings that Kane directed the leak of confidential material from a 2009 investigation to a Philadelphia newspaper and then lied about her involvement under oath.

Kane is charged with one felony count of perjury. She also faces eight misdemeanor charges; one count of false swearing, four counts of official oppression, and three counts of obstruction.

She must appear before a district judge for a preliminary arraignment which has not been scheduled, but is expected to occur within the next two days.

“No one is above the law,” Ferman said at a news conference, “not even the chief law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

According to the criminal complaint, Kane devised a scheme to embarrass former prosecutors by leaking the confidential information.

“The motivation for these acts, as exposed by the evidence that we gathered, and quite simply in the attorney general’s own words, was ‘this is war.’ This was her own war, based upon the evidence, conducted without regard to the rules, without regard to the law, and without regard to any collateral damage the battle might entail.”

Former prosecutors had criticized Kane’s handling of past criminal cases in published reports, and they specifically blamed her for dropping an investigation of state officials who were caught paying bribes to an informant who posed as a lobbyist in a sting operation.

Kane said the sting was handled poorly and there was evidence the undercover informant had been told to focus only on African Americans. Lanny Davis, Kane’s attorney at the time, said her Republican opponents were “men with grudges” because of her review of the Jerry Sandusky child-abuse investigation and pornography found on state computers.

But according to the grand jury’s report, Kane also retaliated by orchestrating the leak of documents that had the names of all prosecutors and investigators redacted except for two former staffers who had criticized her handling of the case.

When she appeared before the grand jury in November, the complaint and the grand jury presentment states that Kane lied repeatedly, that her testimony was “riddled with inconsistencies,” and that she intended to divert attention from her actual role as principal of the leak.

Staffers also testified that after the secret documents became public, Kane demonstrated no concern and took no action to address the leak in her office.

The special prosecutor who ran the grand jury, Thomas Carluccio, additionally accused Kane of firing prosecutor James Barker because he testified in the investigation.

Kane has said she didn’t authorize the leak and she claims Barker’s firing wasn’t retaliatory, but part of a staff reorganization.

Kane, 49, of Scranton, is the first woman elected Pennsylvania attorney general and the first woman Democrat to hold the office. She has said multiple times that she will not resign, and in a statement Thursday she said she intends to defend herself vigorously.

According to a Public Policy Polling poll released in June, 65 percent of voters said Kane should resign if she is indicted.

Ferman additionally announced a charge of indirect criminal contempt against Kane’s driver, Special Agent Patrick “Rocco” Reese. He is accused of illegally accessing and obtaining confidential grand jury information.

Ferman added that the investigation is ongoing.

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams resurrected the prosecutions dropped by Kane’s office earlier this year and filed bribery and other charges against four state representatives and a former representative – all Philadelphia Democrats.

Reps. Ronald Waters and Michelle Brownlee and former Rep. Harold James have pleaded guilty. Reps. Louise Williams Bishop and Vanessa Lowery Brown are awaiting trial.

Kane is the second Pennsylvania row officer to face criminal charges this year. Treasurer Rob McCord resigned in January after admitting he tried to extort campaign contributions. He pleaded guilty in February to two counts of attempted extortion.