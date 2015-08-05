Pa. nursing home reform promised with new task force

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On the heels of several abc27 investigations into conditions in local nursing homes, the Department of Health is rolling out plans for reform.

Aging is an issue that is not always comfortable to discuss; but for many in the Midstate, it is personal.

“I loved going to see him,” Chris Spittle said of his grandfather, who used to be in a nursing home. “But getting there – going through the hallways to his room – that made me concerned.”

Spittle isn’t the only one who is concerned.

abc27 has gone through hundreds of department of health nursing home inspections. They showed residents sitting in their own waste, lacking food, and even being hospitalized from preventable injuries.

“Pennsylvanians should receive high quality care and safe care in all institutions,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Karen Murphy said. “Whether that be a nursing home or a hospital. It is what the department of health is – that’s our mission.”

It is a mission that’s about to get more teeth. The Department of Health says it’s forming a task force to make recommendations about how it can improve nursing home oversight.

“We found some things that were reprehensible and disturbing,” attorney Sam Brooks from Community Legal Services of Philadelphia said about nursing home inspections he reviewed.

Community Legal Services of Philadelphia has done studies showing the department of health has dismissed most nursing home complaints.

“How do we make a real decision, an informed decision if the information we are receiving is not accurate?” Brooks asked “If the Department of Health is not doing proper investigations, is not really telling the public what’s going on in nursing homes?”

Brooks says the task force is a good first step if it gets consumer input. Right now, task force members are all healthcare experts and state leaders. But the department of health promises to give a voice to people staying in nursing homes.

“How they’re treated and how they’re provided care can really mean the difference between life or death,” Brooks said.

