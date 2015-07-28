Boston out as Olympic host candidate, but L.A. could be Plan B

BOSTON (AP) – It turns out that Boston was too strong for the U.S. Olympic Committee.

“The Hub” has bowed out of the bidding for the 2024 Summer Games, and most of its citizens aren’t shedding a tear. Polls indicated that Boston’s bid was never warmly received by local residents, and area politicians declined to support the process until they received a firm indication of the final dollar amount. Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Friday that he wanted to see a full report from a consulting group that wasn’t scheduled to be complete until next month.

Only seven weeks remain before cities are officially nominated, which caused Baker’s stance to place the bid in jeopardy. The USOC cut ties with Boston organizers after Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday that he wouldn’t be pressured into signing a contract that would put the city on the hook for cost over-runs.

USOC head Scott Blackmun says the committee still wants to bid on the 2024 Games. Several Olympic leaders have been quietly pushing Los Angeles as the best possible substitute.

Los Angeles has hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement saying he’d had no contact with the USOC, but was willing to talk.

