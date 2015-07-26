Taste of Linglestown

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Linglestown turns 250 on Monday, July 27 and they are having a celebration.

Several tables from local restaurants, community service groups and businesses will be around Linglestown Square.

The event will feature food, wine and beer tastings as well as entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased from Packer’s Pizza and Sub Shop or Linlestown 250 Headquarters. The evening of the event, tickets will be turned into at the table in front of “Pamper You Salon” or a wristband.  If you want to enjoy the wine and beer tastings, an I.D. will be required.

All proceeds will benefit the Linglestown 250.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m on July 27.

