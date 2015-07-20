2 charged after rescue on Susquehanna River

By Published:

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Elizabethtown men are facing charges following a rescue on the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County.

Susquehanna Regional police said 34-year-old Nicholas Panaro pushed an EMT and made threatening gestures while yelling and swearing.

The EMT was aiding 20-year-old Christian Stahl after Stahl fell into the river at Koser Park in Conoy Township on July 7.

Panaro was charged with simple assault, obstructing emergency services, and disorderly conduct.

Stahl, who was intoxicated at the time, was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment, police said.

He was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s