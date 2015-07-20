2 charged after rescue on Susquehanna River

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Elizabethtown men are facing charges following a rescue on the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County.

Susquehanna Regional police said 34-year-old Nicholas Panaro pushed an EMT and made threatening gestures while yelling and swearing.

The EMT was aiding 20-year-old Christian Stahl after Stahl fell into the river at Koser Park in Conoy Township on July 7.

Panaro was charged with simple assault, obstructing emergency services, and disorderly conduct.

Stahl, who was intoxicated at the time, was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment, police said.

He was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness.