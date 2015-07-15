National Civil War Museum officials sound off after mayor calls for museum to dissolve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials at the National Civil War Museum are firing back after Mayor Eric Papenfuse called for the museum to be shut down.

Papenfuse calls the museum a “monument to corruption” because he says it’s filled with artifacts that former Mayor Stephen Reed bought on the sly with taxpayer dollars.

Reed was arraigned yesterday on 499 criminal counts.

Board members say closing the museum would be a big blow to the city and they don’t believe the artifacts were acquired improperly.

“I also want to take the opportunity to call on the Board of the National Civil War Museum to voluntarily dissolve and return the artifacts and the keys to the building to the city,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

Museum board member Gene Barr says he’s read the court documents and believes the money was not tainted.

“In the preliminary look we’ve had at the documents, we’ve seen nothing at all to indicate that there’s anything improper that went into acquiring the artifacts at this particular facility,” Barr said.

“Obviously, there’s still lots that we’re still looking at, but at this point we’ve seen nothing to indicate that we have an issue with anything here at the museum.”

Barr says the museum is crucial to Harrisburg’s economy and the capital city benefits from the thousands of visits to it each year.

“We’ve had three quarters of a million people who’ve come through this facility since it’s opened. We employ people. We keep things running here. We tell the story of the American Civil War, which is absolutely crucial,” Barr said.

Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste says the story should continue to be told.

“It is the only entity in this region that highlights and discusses the role of African-American troops,” Haste said.

“There is no doubt that museum stands as a monument to corruption. It is a chapter we have to close in the City of Harrisburg,” Papenfuse said.

“We’re a volunteer board that puts its own time and effort, as well as its own money into this. We get zero money from the city, and we’re going to continue to operate,” Barr said.

Board members say it’s their duty to keep this museum open and they’ll do whatever it takes to keep it operating.

Investigators say Reed was storing thousands of other artifacts inside his home and in another building.

Agents seized them last month.