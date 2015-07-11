Update: Lancaster swim coach to be sentenced for sexually assaulting a young girl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Update: 42-year-old Patrick Fatta admitted to molesting a girl and possessing child pornography.

He will be sentenced later this year.

Fatta sexually assaulted a girl at his Lancaster home between 2009 and 2013.

He worked as a diving coach for Hempfield and Manheim Township High Schools.

 

March 8, 2015

Police say a former swimming and diving coach is facing indecent assault charges.

Last November, 42-year-old Patrick Fatta made headlines after investigators searched his West Hempfield Township home and found multiple images and videos of child pornography on his computer.

Fatta is now charged with inappropriately touching a young girl.

He previously worked at Hempfield High School, Manheim Township High School and West Chester University.

Previously Reported: http://abc27.com/2014/11/19/swim-coach-arrested-for-child-pornography/

