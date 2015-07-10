Bridge work to close Route 581 again this weekend

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – UPDATE: PennDOT announced that construction and the reopening of 581 is back on track.

They took advantage of the nice weather and were able to place the concrete on one side of the bridge. They are currently working on the second half.

They stated that they will be reopening the bridge 581 westbound this afternoon.

July 10, 2015 – Construction work will once again close part of the Route 581 bridge over 10th Street this weekend, weather permitting.

Westbound Route 581 will be closed at the Interstate 83 interchange from 3 a.m. Saturday to no later than 6 a.m. Monday while road crews pave a concrete overlay on the new bridge deck, according to a PennDOT news release.

I-83 north drivers headed to Route 581 should use the Capital Beltway continuing north on I-83 through Harrisburg to Interstate 81, then head south on I-81 to eastbound Route 581.

I-83 south drivers headed to Route 581 west will be directed to use Exit 40-B to Carlisle Road, to 18th Street, to Hummel Avenue, to State Road, to Gettysburg Road, to Simpson Ferry Road, to Lower Allen Drive, to northbound Route 15, and finally to westbound Route 581.

Eastbound Route 581 will be restricted to a single lane.

This paving project began in June but has been delayed because of bad weather.

The area will also be closed next weekend so crews can finish the project.