Police arrest 2 after shots fired in Steelton

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made two arrests in connection to a report of shots fired last week in Steelton.

On June 25, TI Vazquez, 20, fired a shot and then fled the scene with his younger sister Corissa Lauer, according to Steelton police.

Officers responded to the area on South Second and Swatara streets just before Vazquez drove away. He led police in a chase into the Borough of Highspire.

During the chase, police said Lauer got of the car and fled on foot.

Police arrested Vazquez after he eventually stopped. Lauer was arrested shortly after.

Lauer told police her brother ordered her into his car before he shot into the air and drove away. Lauer led police to where she abandoned her purse. Inside her purse was a loaded 9mm handgun.

Vazquez is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person, flight to avoid apprehension and driving under suspension. His bail was set at $50,000.

Lauer is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with physical evident. Her bail was set at $50,000.

Both are in Dauphin County Prison.