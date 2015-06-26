Ryne Sandberg resigns as Philadelphia Phillies manager

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Ryne Sandberg has resigned as Phillies manager in his third season as Philadelphia struggles with the worst record in the major leagues.

Sandberg quit Friday with a 119-159 career record over parts of three seasons leading Philadelphia. His only full season was in 2014, when the Phillies finished with a 73-89 record.

Third base coach Pete Mackanin will take over as interim manager.

The Phillies have a 26-48 record going into a game Friday against first-place Washington. Philadelphia trails Washington by 14 1/2 games in the NL East.

The 55-year-old is a Hall of Fame second baseman, having played 15 seasons with the Cubs and one with the Phillies. Philadelphia was his first management job.

Philadelphia had low expectations this season, with little to no chance of contending and big challenges surrounding moving high priced players like pitcher Cole Hamels and first baseman Ryan Howard.