Court docs: Wrightsville pair planned murder for months

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A couple charged in the stabbing death of a 21-year-old woman planned the killing for more than two months, according to charging documents filed in the case.

Marcus Bordelon, 22, and 19-year-old Natasha Stover, began devising a plan to kill Samantha Young early in the year and discussed the plot in a series of text messages, the criminal complaint states.

Young was Bordelon’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of their 1-year-old daughter. Police allege in the court documents that Bordelon was angered by the end of their relationship.

According to the complaint, Bordelon and Stover initially plotted to kill Young’s new boyfriend before she became the focus of the plan in late January.

Stover’s text messages cautioned Bordelon that the killing would take careful planning to avoid getting caught and she warned him that he would be the prime suspect, the complaint states.

In a text message to Stover in March, Bordelon expressed his anger with Young and asked, “can we do this thing” soon. Stover told Bordelon she was fine with that, but told him to figure out Young’s work schedule “in order for us to start somewhere,” police said in the court document.

On April 17, Bordelon sent a text message to Stover in which he stated he didn’t know “who to do first” between Young and another woman. Stover replied that she wanted the other woman more than Young, but knew he wanted Young more than the other woman.

Two days later, at 12:50 a.m., cell phone records show Bordelon texted Stover to say Young was at his house. He asked, “should I do it now?” and Stover replied that she didn’t know because “you need me there, like for the other half with the car.”

Bordelon told Stover he “can do it now and leave her in the basement and put her car in the car pool spot.” She replied that she did not want Bordelon to do it alone. In a series of following messages, police said Stover repeatedly asked Bordelon to wait for her and warned that he would be caught.

At 1:25 a.m., Bordelon sent a message stating, “I’m sorry. I can’t. I’m gonna do it soon.” Eight minutes later, police say Bordelon called Stover and told her to come to his house.

Police said Stover admitted that she went to Bordelon’s home and followed him as he drove Young’s car to a park-and-ride along Route 30. She said she also drove him to a Home Depot to buy a bag of agricultural lime, two bricks, and two bottles of bleach to clean the blood in his house.

Young’s body was found in a locked shed behind Bordelon’s home, at 121 Chestnut Street, after she failed to report for work. An autopsy found she had been stabbed 52 times.

In a second interview last week, police said Stover admitted to plotting the killing with Bordelon.

Stover was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, obstruction, abuse of a corpse, and criminal conspiracy on each count. Bordelon was charged with criminal homicide April 19.

Both are in York County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 23.

