Night work to close ramps at York split

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Final paving is underway on a $22.1 million construction project to end one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the Harrisburg area, but the job will require closing ramps at the Interstate 83 interchange with Route 581 during the overnight hours.

The ramps will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning June 17, according to a PennDOT news release.

The overall project at the York split should wrap up by the end of July or early August.

The following is a list of the anticipated dates for the ramp closures and the detour routes, as provided by PennDOT:

Anticipated Schedule:



June 17 – Close Ramp C (this is the ramp that carries southbound I-83 under Route 581)

June 18 – Close Ramp R (from northbound I-83 to Lowther Street) and Ramp C South

June 19 – Close Ramp R and Ramp C South

June 22 – Close Ramps A (from eastbound Route 581 to southbound I-83), L (from southbound I-83 to Lowther Street), M (from Lowther Street to southbound I-83), and D (from northbound I-83 to westbound Route 581)

June 23 – Close Ramps A, L, M, and D

June 24 – Close Ramp D

June 25 – Close Ramp D

Detour Routes:

– Ramp C (Interstate 83 southbound, where it goes under Route 581) – Continue on 581 westbound to US 11/15, turn around at interchange, then take ramp to I-83 southbound.

· Ramp R (I-83 northbound to Lowther Street) – Continue on I-83 northbound to 13th Street, turn around at interchange, then take I-83 southbound ramp to Lowther Street.

· Ramp C South (New Cumberland to I-83 northbound) – Take I-83 southbound, turn around at Limekiln, to Interstate 83 northbound.

· Ramp A (Route 581 eastbound to I-83 Southbound and Lowther Street) – Take I-83 northbound to 13th Street, turn around at interchange, then take I-83 southbound or Lowther Street Ramp.

· Ramp L (Route 581 eastbound to Lowther Street) – Take I-83 northbound to 13th Street, turn around at interchange, then take Lowther Street Ramp.

· Ramp M (Lowther Street to I-83 Southbound) – Take Lowther Street to I-83 northbound, to 13th Street, turn around at interchange, to I-83 southbound.

· Ramp D (I-83 Northbound to PA 581) – Take I-83 northbound to 13th Street, turn around at interchange, then take 581 westbound.