Midstate Memories: A visit by Linglestown’s Thomas Lingle

In 1765, Thomas Lingle bought land and laid out his town. There were 80 plots while today there are 90. He named it the Town of St. Thomas as he did not want it named after him. The people called it Lingle’s Town and after Thomas died in 1811, they continued to call it Linglestown.

The interesting thing about Linglestown is its preservation. For example if you take the siding off of five of the buildings, you will find a log cabin. Many buildings built many years are re-purposed and still used today.

The Remembering Linglestown exhibit is a collaboration with the PA State Museum, Hershey Experience, Landis Valley Museum and private collectors to share the history of the town through photos, farming implements and other pieces, including an original mail wagon, as the town celebrates its 250th anniversary. The opening night event will be the evening of September 25.

For information, please visit: Linglestown250.com.