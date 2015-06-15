Reservoir Park buildings ransacked, vandalized

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Jerard Phoenix made a quick stop on his Capital Area Transit route to check on his art studio at Reservoir Park. When he opened the door, he said his jaw dropped.

“It’s disappointing,” he said.

The pottery building along Artist Drive was covered in the white power from an unloaded fire extinguisher. Several handcrafted pieces of art were shattered on the floor.

Phoenix’s pottery studio was not as bad as the sculpture studio. When he opened that door, he saw works of arts pulled from the shelf and supplies scattered across the floor.

“I can’t figure it out,” he said. “I can’t.”

Phoenix is not the only one dumbfounded by the damage. Parks and Recreation director Kevin Sanders said he, too, was stunned when he first saw the mess Sunday.

He believes the vandals first broke into the Reservoir Park Mansion, where the Parks and Recreation office is located. He said a vase was smashed and a printer was stolen.

“When they ransacked, they ransacked the keys,” he said.

The keys unlocked doors to the five buildings along Artist Drive, including the historic Brownstone Building.

Sanders pointed to a broken window, graffiti, and a raided kitchen.

“They took noodles,” he said.

Vandals took much of the snacks and food for children and young teens involved with the city’s Summer Enrichment Program.

“We had to move them for the day,” Sanders said. “We’re trying to use the programs for the kids, and this stuff is a disruption.”

A TV and DVD player were stolen, Sanders said. He said it would take a few days to clean up the mess and catalog the missing items.

Police have no suspects. Detectives were scanning for fingerprints early Monday.

Just beyond walls smeared with graffiti were two spray-paint cans of colors matching those in the vandalism. “TRAP” was tagged in several areas. Police said they are checking to see if the tag matches other reports of vandalism.

Sanders said only the mansion has a security system, which alerted police to respond. Sanders said steps to upgrade security would be taken this week.

Although there is a slight disruption to the summer programs, Sanders said hindering the fun and learning is the biggest crime.

“It’s unfortunate they don’t understand how this affects everybody else,” he said.