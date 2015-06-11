Pa. audit critical of York charter school

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s fiscal watchdog says there’s no way to know if a York charter school was operating and spending money the way it should have been because much of the required documentation was poorly maintained, incomplete, or unavailable during a recent audit.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released a 63-page report Thursday on the Helen Thackston Charter School.

DePasquale said the audit found instances of double-billing and incorrect rates for tuition reimbursements from local school districts and a lack of oversight and accountability that raises a potential ethics violation.

He said the school did not have a certified nurse on staff and reported 100 percent of its teaching staff was certified when the number was between 63 and 71 percent. The Charter School Law requires 75 percent certified staff.

DePasquale added that, according to the Department of Education’s School Performance Profile, Helen Thackston’s score dropped from 57.5 percent in 2012-13 to 45.8 percent in 2013-14, ranking it lower than six of the seven public schools in the city of York.

The audit reviewed school operations from 2010 to 2013.

DePasquale’s audit recommended a number of changes. He said some of those changes are already underway.