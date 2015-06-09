Bridge work to close Route 581 West this weekend

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – The westbound lanes of Route 581 will be closed this weekend while construction crews place sections of a new bridge over 10th Street.

The westbound lanes in Lemoyne will be closed at I-83 from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, according to a PennDOT news release.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said northbound I-83 motorists headed to Route 581 should use the Capital Beltway and continue on I-83 through Harrisburg to I-81 South, to Route 581 East.

Southbound I-83 motorists headed to Route 581 West will use Exit 40-B to Carlisle Road, to 18th Street, to Hummel Avenue, to State Road, to Gettysburg Road, to Simpson Ferry Road, to Lower Allen Drive, to Route 15 North, to Route 581 West.

Drivers may want to consider using the Turnpike or other alternate routes.

Eastbound drivers will encounter a left-lane restriction and intermittent traffic stoppages as sections of the existing bridge are removed and the new bridge deck is set into place, Crochunis said.

A local 10th Street detour will also be in place from 5 p.m. Friday until Sunday evening. The detour follows Lowther Street, 3rd Street and Hummel Avenue.

The new bridge will use shallower steel girders to raise the the clearance on 10th Street from 13 feet, 11 inches to 14 feet, 7.5 inches. It will replace a bridge built in 1958.

The $22.1 million project is scheduled for completion this summer.