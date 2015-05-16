Family pleas for tips in suspicious disappearance

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)– The family of a man who’s disappearance is considered to be suspicious continue their plea for information about his whereabouts.

Police said David Martin was last seen around March 11. He is listed as a missing person under suspicious circumstances.

“You just don’t disappear like that and leave all your items behind. We want him found. We want some
answers and we want someone to come forward if they know anything, ” said Shareen Miller, Martin’s cousin.

Contact Harrisburg Police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information that could help find Martin.

