Pa. troopers arrive in Baltimore

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrived in Baltimore to help authorities maintain peace as the city braces for possible protests this weekend.

The troopers arrived Friday morning as Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby announced charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray.

Baltimore has seen looting and a riot after Gray’s death on April 19. Gray suffered a spinal injury while in police custody and died a week later.

The city is still under a nighttime curfew enforced by thousands of police and National Guard troops, but so far the reaction to the charges has been positive.

Photos: Baltimore reacts to charges

Maryland accepted an offer to send up to 300 Pennsylvania troopers after Monday night’s riot and will reimburse Pennsylvania’s costs.

Acting State Police Commissioner Marcus Brown has said the troopers are from stations across the state.

Pennsylvania state police last responded to help a neighboring state in the fall of 2012 when troopers were sent to New Jersey following Hurricane Sandy.