Trucker charged in fatal South Lebanon crash

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a truck driver in a crash that killed an Annville man in South Lebanon Township earlier this year.

Igor Salitra, 55, of Norristown, has been charged with homicide by vehicle and related offenses, township police said Monday.

Police said Salitra’s tractor-trailer was blocking both lanes of Route 419 when 68-year-old Richard Yancoskie rounded a curve and struck the trailer at the intersection of Rexmont Road on Jan. 28.

Yancoskie died at the scene and his passenger, 66-year-old Rosemarie Yancoskie, was injured.

Police said Salitra had missed a turn onto State Drive and continued to the intersection where he was attempting to turn around the rig. He was not injured.