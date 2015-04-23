HIV patient’s lawsuit against doctors is settled

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit by an HIV-positive man who complained he was dropped as a patient by his doctors over blood allegedly found in a bathroom.

U.S. Magistrate Timothy Rice in Philadelphia approved the settlement Monday.

The unidentified Lancaster County man and his family were represented by the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania. They claimed he was wrongly accused of leaving blood in a bathroom after having blood drawn.

Defendants included a medical practice founded by Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Their lawyer said the man was the first patient of the day, arriving before any medical professionals, and an aide discovered the blood before other patients arrived.

The settlement provides an undisclosed amount of compensation and requires HIV training for the practice’s staff.

The practice’s lawyer declined to comment.

