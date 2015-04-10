Judge orders AG Kane to explain prosecutor’s firing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A judge wants Attorney General Kathleen Kane to explain whether her firing of a prosecutor violated his order barring retaliation against witnesses in an investigation into allegations that her office leaked of secret grand jury information.

The Montgomery County judge’s order Friday came two days after Kane’s office fired the prosecutor, James Barker. But Kane’s office insisted Friday that Barker’s firing was an appropriate management decision to promote reform and efficiency in the office.

Barker had testified before the grand jury that recommended Kane be charged in connection with the alleged leak.

Judge William Carpenter set an April 27 hearing for Kane to appear.

Judges can punish the breach of a court order with a contempt of court citation. Punishment can include jail time, although not likely more than six months.

