Whooping cough outbreak confirmed at York school

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Three students at St. Patrick Catholic School have confirmed cases of whooping cough and a number of other students have been tested for the disease, the York City Bureau of Health announced Friday.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory disease known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe. After fits of many coughs, someone with pertussis often needs to take deep breaths which result in a “whooping” sound.

The Bureau of Health said children with a cough thought to be pertussis should not go to school or other public activities until they have been seen by their doctor. In many cases, family members may also need to be treated.