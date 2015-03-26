Poll: 59% support Governor Wolf’s budget plan

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll shows a majority of Pennsylvanians support Governor Tom Wolf’s budget plan.

The Franklin and Marshall College poll released Thursday found 59 percent of registered voters agree with Wolf’s plan to increase the sales and personal income taxes and create a Marcellus shale natural gas extraction tax in order to reduce local property taxes and increase public school funding.

According to the poll, 29 percent strongly support the governor’s plan and 30 percent somewhat support it, while 24 percent strongly oppose it and 11 percent are somewhat opposed.

Wolf wants to increase the personal income tax from 3.07 to 3.7 percent, raise the sales tax from 6.0 to 6.6 percent, and remove sales tax exemptions for goods and services such as candy and gum, newspapers, magazines, nonprescription drugs, caskets, flags, textbooks and cable TV service.

Among voters who support the plan, 21 percent said the state needs more funding for education and another 21 percent said property taxes need to be reduced. Eighteen percent wanted a tax on Marcellus shale drilling.

Twenty-three percent of opponents said Wolf’s plan will not work, 20 percent were against raising taxes, 13 percent said schools do not need more funding, and 10 percent said the plan would hurt Pennsylvanians.

When asked if they would favor the sales tax increase if their property taxes were reduced by $1,000, 60 percent said they would and 29 percent said they would not.

Fifty-seven percent have seen or read about Wolf’s budget proposal, while 43 percent were not familiar with the plan.

The survey of 597 voters was conducted March 17-23 and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.2 percent. Among respondents, 294 (49%) identified themselves as Democrats, 225 (38%) identified themselves as Republicans, and 78 (10%) said they were Independents.