New York City fire, building collapse injures several people

5:50 P.M.

New York City’s mayor says there are no reports of people missing following a fire and building collapse that injured at least a dozen people.

The fire department commissioner says about 250 firefighters are on the scene in Manhattan’s trendy East Village near New York University. He says a second building is “in danger of possible collapse.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio says preliminary evidence suggests a gas-related explosion is to blame.

___

5:40 P.M.

New York City’s mayor says preliminary evidence suggests a gas-related explosion is to blame for a fire and building collapse in Manhattan.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the initial impact appears to have been caused by plumbing and gas work inside one building, which then partially collapsed in a fire and blast that ultimately affected four buildings near New York University and Washington Square Park.

At least a dozen people were injured Thursday. The mayor says his thoughts and prayers are with every one of them and their families.

___

5:30 P.M.

Smoke from a fire and building collapse in Manhattan’s East Village can be seen and smelled for miles as more than 100 firefighters try to quell the blaze.

The Fire Department of New York says at least 12 people have been hurt, three critically. The smoke from the blaze has spread from the downtown New York University area to midtown Manhattan, where office workers can smell it inside their buildings.

Investigators are looking into whether there was a gas leak. A spokesman for utility Con Edison says crews are at the scene and will start their investigation after firefighters get the blaze under control.

Local resident Paul Schoengold says he was walking two blocks away when he heard an “incredibly loud” roar.

Soon, he saw flames shooting up as much as 50 feet from the roof.

___

4:45 P.M.

Firefighters say a building on fire in New York City has collapsed and several people have been injured.

Orange flames and black smoke are billowing from the facade and roof of the five-story building in Manhattan, near New York University and the Washington Square Park area.

There are some reports of an explosion before the fire. The area is being evacuated.

The Fire Department of New York says at least 12 people have been hurt and other people are being evaluated at the scene.

___

4:25 P.M.

Firefighters say a building on fire in New York City has collapsed and at least two people have been critically injured.

Orange flames and black smoke are billowing from the facade and roof of the five-story building in Manhattan, near New York University and the Washington Square Park area.

There are some reports of an explosion before the fire. The area is being evacuated.

The Fire Department of New York says other people are being evaluated at the scene.

___

4 p.m.

New York City firefighters are at the scene of a large fire and a partial building collapse in Manhattan.

The Fire Department of New York says it has no immediate reports of injuries.

Orange flames and black smoke are billowing from the facade and roof of the five-story building near Second Avenue and Seventh Street.

At least part of the building has collapsed.

There were some reports of an explosion before the fire. The area is being evacuated.

Further details are not immediately available

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.