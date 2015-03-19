Pa. senator wants to open public employee contract talks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Collective bargaining negotiations involving public employee unions would be open to the public under legislation introduced Thursday in the Pennsylvania Senate.

Senator Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) said his bill would amend Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law to require public notice and access to any contract talks in the public sector.

He said the requirement would apply to negotiations at the local and state level, including upcoming negotiations between Governor Tom Wolf and state employee unions.

Aument said collective bargaining negotiations can have a significant impact on the size and expense of state and local government. He said these costs are ultimately shouldered by taxpayers, so they should be allowed watch as the deals are negotiated.