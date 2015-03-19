Pa. senator wants to open public employee contract talks

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Collective bargaining negotiations involving public employee unions would be open to the public under legislation introduced Thursday in the Pennsylvania Senate.

Senator Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) said his bill would amend Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law to require public notice and access to any contract talks in the public sector.

He said the requirement would apply to negotiations at the local and state level, including upcoming negotiations between Governor Tom Wolf and state employee unions.

Aument said collective bargaining negotiations can have a significant impact on the size and expense of state and local government. He said these costs are ultimately shouldered by taxpayers, so they should be allowed watch as the deals are negotiated.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Pa. senator wants to open public employee contract talks

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s