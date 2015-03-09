Officials identify 13-year-old hit and killed in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials have released the name of a 7th-grader hit and killed by a vehicle in Lancaster County Monday afternoon.

The Elizabethtown Area School District said David Weiser was walking home from school when he was struck and killed. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of East High Street.

Weiser was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner originally said the victim was 17 years old, but he later said the teen was 13.

Samantha Drumheller, who lives near the scene, said she tried to help.

“I heard the crash. When I came out, I saw the white SUV was kind of stopped into oncoming traffic,” recalled Drumheller. “It was one of those, ‘I have to help,’ and that was my first instinct when I ran out the door. When I got up there, I realized there was nothing I could do.”

A makeshift memorial of candles, stuffed animals and letters was set up near the scene.

“That’s really, really heart-wrenching,” said Elizabethtown resident Ivory Stokes. “That’s sad. I can’t even imagine.”

The Elizabethtown Area School District posted the following message on its website:

“The district extends its deepest condolences to the Weiser family as we all mourn the death of David. Members of the District’s support services department and IU13 Flight Team trained in grief management have been asked to address the immediate needs of students, teachers and support staff members for as long as it is necessary.

“A sudden loss like this can have a strong emotional effect on students. For that reason, we have provided a resource titled “Developmental Stages of Understanding Death” for parents/guardians to reference in the event they discuss this news with their child(ren). Any parent/guardian who has a concern regarding their son’s/daughter’s reaction to this loss should contact their child’s school counselor.”

Police have not released information on the driver of the vehicle. We are working to learn more.

