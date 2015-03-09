Candidates file early for 3 open seats on state high court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Most of the candidates for three open seats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court filed their nomination petitions at least a day ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, signaling the competitiveness of the race.

At least eight candidates had submitted their papers to state elections officials by Monday to get their names on the May 20 primary ballot. More submissions are anticipated Tuesday.

Republicans who have filed are Superior Court judges Cheryl Allen, Anne Covey and Judy Olson, Adams County Judge Michael George and Montour County District Attorney Rebecca Warren.

The Democrats are state Superior Court Judge Christine Donohue, Philadelphia Judge Kevin Dougherty, Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff.

To qualify, each candidate had to gather at least 1,000 voters’ signatures, including at least 100 from each of at least five counties.

