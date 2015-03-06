LancHappy makes a splash downtown

Lancaster City had a violent end to 2014.

“The downtown was kind of rattled by the incidents that were happening,” said Theresa Yerger of Lancaster.

In an effort to lift spirits came the idea of “LancHappy.”

“If a customer comes in and looks like they are not having a great day, we will pick them,” Mise En Place co-owner Kiersten Blank said.

Mise En Place is on the corner of Queen Street in downtown Lancaster. Blank says her kitchen store is one of eight businesses taking part.

“We choose to give away a happy spoon as our random free item,” Blank said.

Their goal is to provide random acts of kindness and promote a pay-it-forward mentality.

“If that keeps happening as people pass along little random acts of kindness, then it should spread from Lancaster to Harrisburg,” Blank said.

Helping to spread the word are wooden coins that read “LancHappy” which are being handed out across town.

“Keep it as a mindset every day, not just in these two weeks,” Blank said.

“People are really excited about it, people are sharing their free things on Instagram,” said Yerger. “At Mise en Place, they are doing happy spoons, we are working with Lancaster Cupcake to do cupcakes, cafes will surprise people with coffee and pastries.”

LancHappy kicked off Friday and will run two weeks.