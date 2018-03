YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Autopsy results are pending in a case where a York man died after an altercation in a York home early Sunday.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology and other tests to determine how 29-year-old Leroy Kelly Jr. died, the coroner’s office said Monday.

Kelly was involved in an altercation in a home in the 600 block of West King Street just after midnight.

He died at a hospital at 1:30 a.m.