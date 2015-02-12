Cumberland County addresses Wolf Bridge concerns

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County says it’s trying to speed along the process for replacing the Wolf Bridge in Middlesex Township, but red tape is tying up the project.

County commissioners are preparing to send a letter to the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, outlining why they support replacing the single-lane historic bridge with a two-lane structure rather than repairing it.

“Our primary concern is safety and meeting the transportation needs of our citizens,” Commissioner Jim Hertzler said. “At the same time, if anyone wants to step forward and acquire this bridge and the liability that goes along with it, we’re more than willing to consider that.”

Wolf Bridge closed in 2013 after an inspection showed deterioration and safety concerns. It was built in 1895 and is considered a historic structure.

Neighbors say they’re tired of working their ways around the bridge and the commissioners say they understand that, but they also say they want make sure the end result is right for Cumberland County.

ABC 27 timed the detour around the bridge. The total was only six minutes, but neighbors say that is still enough to be inconvenient.

“It does cause problems going to town or out of town, just to do your basic shopping and so forth,” said Douglas Schmitt, who lives down the street from Wolf Bridge.

“And now that the traffic signs are different, people come through there pretty fast,” Schmitt added. “There’s been a few accidents recently because they turn too wide coming through, and that’s a concern.”