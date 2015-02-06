Ready for flaky layers of pastry overstuffed with a decadent chocolate filling? Good, because our Chocolate Napoleons are so delicious that you just might need to make more than one per person!

What You’ll Need:

2 sheets frozen puff pastry (from a 17-ounce box), thawed

2 (4-serving-size) packages instant chocolate pudding and pie filling

1 3/4 cups cold milk, divided

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/4 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa

What To Do:



1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Bake pastry sheets according to package directions; let cool.

2. In a medium bowl, combine chocolate pudding mix and 1-1/2 cups milk; whisk until thickened, then fold in whipped topping. Spread over 1 sheet of pastry. Place second pastry sheet flat side up over pudding. Using a baking sheet, press down over top to evenly distribute pudding and to flatten pastry, just until filling begins to ooze out the sides.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk confectioners’ sugar and remaining milk until a smooth icing is formed. Reserve 2 tablespoons of icing and set aside.

4. Pour remaining icing over top of pastry and spread to the edges. Stir cocoa powder into reserved icing until well blended. Spoon mixture into a resealable plastic bag and using scissors, snip off one corner of bag. Drizzle glaze in 12 lines lengthwise over icing. Gently drag a butter knife through the lines to create a swirled effect. (See photo.) Chill at least 4 hours, or until firm. Cut into squares and serve, or cover loosely and chill until ready to serve.

© 2013 by Ginsburg Enterprises Incorporated. All rights reserved.