Witness: Man shot by police officer wasn’t armed

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Neon orange paint markings are left in the snow behind the Grandview Drive home where police say 59-year-old David Kassick was fatally shot by a police officer Monday afternoon.

“It’s senseless that he lost his life over something so stupid,” said a witness who did not wish to reveal his identity; one of a few who watched the incident from start to finish.

He says it’s difficult to make sense of the outcome.

“I know he wasn’t armed so I don’t understand why the gun was even drawn, why the Taser wasn’t drawn instead of the gun,” he said.

“I did not see him getting physical with her or anything,” another witness, Kenneth Fink, said.

Friends of Kassick say he was on probation for driving with a suspended license. They believe that is why he tried to run away.

“It’s mind blowing that it went from possible traffic stop to jail time to him being in a body bag,” a witness said.

Witnesses recall hearing two gunshots. Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said investigators are trying to put together the evidence.

“What we are trying to ascertain is the body position and bullet angle,” Hetrick said. “There’s no doubt that the officer caused the death of this man.”

State police, who are handling the investigation, have not provided details of the incident. A spokesman said only that “an altercation” took place between Kassick and the officer.

