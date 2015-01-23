Gov. Wolf defends firing of open-records appointee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is defending his firing of his predecessor’s appointee as director of Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records.

In an impromptu interview Friday, Wolf criticized former Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican, for waiting until a few days before this week’s inauguration to appointed Erik Arneson. Wolf says the delay strikes him as the kind of thing that Pennsylvanians are fed up with.

Wolf also defends the legality of Arneson’s firing, citing a 2008 letter hiring the office’s original director, Terry Mutchler, that advised her she served at the will of the governor and could be fired for any reason or no reason at all.

Arneson, whom Wolf fired Thursday, contends that the director cannot be fired without cause and that his appointment will ultimately be upheld.

