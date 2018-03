MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged in the robbery of a Manchester convenience store last month.

Adam R. Miller, of East Manchester Township, allegedly held up the Rutters Farm Store at 5 South Main Street on November 17, according to Northeastern Regional police.

He was charged this week with counts of robbery, theft, simple assault, receiving stolen property. and reckless endangerment.

His bail at the York County Prison was set at $200,000.