When you’re looking for a dish to complete the big spread, no ordinary side will do. Thankfully, our recipe for Ultimate Scalloped Potatoes is unmatched. We’re talking cheesy, bubbly, and golden brown – your main entree better watch out!

What You’ll Need:

2 pounds potatoes, unpeeled, thinly sliced

Salt for sprinkling

Black pepper for sprinkling

10 tablespoons all-purpose flour

10 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

5 tablespoons butter

2 1/2 cups half-and-half or milk

What To Do:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish or a 2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.

2. Arrange one layer of potatoes in baking dish. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, 2 tablespoons flour, 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, and 1 tablespoon butter, cut into pieces and distributed evenly. Repeat layers 4 more times. Slowly pour half-and-half evenly over potatoes.

3. Bake 50 to 55 minutes, or until potatoes are tender and top is golden brown. Serve immediately.

