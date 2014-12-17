Two days of rain with fog and drizzle too

TODAY: Off-and-On Showers/Drizzle Through the Afternoon/Evening. Hi 41.



TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy with Drizzle and Mist. Lo 39.

TUESDAY: Periods of Rain Throughout the Day. Hi 46.

Happy New Year from abc27!

Steady rain has been pushing in from the south all morning. Temperatures stay safely in the middle and upper 30s for most locations, so there are no lingering concerns for icing as the rainfall continues. Off-and-on showers and drizzle will continue into the afternoon and evening. Some places across Adams County have already picked up close to a half inch of rain, and we will continue to add on to the totals across the Midstate today.

Tonight will feature a dose of fog and drizzle ahead of another batch of moisture arriving from the south. Periods of rain will be around tomorrow, with steady rain likely for the afternoon and evening. We can expect another half inch to an inch of rain by Wednesday morning. Behind the rain the cold air will trickle back in from the northwest and our forecast turns windy and colder from Thursday into the upcoming weekend.

There are some signs or indications that a storm may form this upcoming weekend as the cold air stays in place. We are sticking to a dry forecast for now during that time, but things may need to be updated if we start to see more evidence of something coming together. So far the previous weather patterns have not yielded much activity for wintry weather here in Pennsylvania, but we will let you know if that changes.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...