Snow showers ending by 3am, colder for the weekend

EVENING: Snow showers developing. Cold. Temps near 27F.

TONIGHT: Light Snow Through 3am. Coating-1″. Low 22F.



FRIDAY: Clearing Skies and Breezy. High 30F.



We’ll start to see snow showers develop throughout the evening, with the chance for a brief period of steady snow near midnight. Overall, accumulations are still expected to be near one inch and wrap up by 3AM. With the recent rainfall, most roads are once again untreated, so use extra caution on secondary roads and sidewalks Friday morning. Skies will be clearing during the morning commute and temperatures will remain in the 20s throughout the day with a steady northwest breeze.

The weekend will be cold! Daytime temperatures in the 20s with nights dipping into the lower teens. The start of Farm Show week will be cold to start, but milder air and a chance for rain showers return by the middle of next week. The pattern for mid January shows a high confidence of milder than average conditions with occasional opportunities for rain or mix systems.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

