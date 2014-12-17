2 charged in East Hempfield store robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lancaster men have been charged in the armed robbery of an East Hempfield Township thrift store earlier this month.

Albert Anthony Gonzalez-Torres, 22, and Andrew David Westry, 21, are accused of robbing the Dollar General at 3515 Columbia Avenue on Dec. 5, according to township police.

The two had their faces concealed by masks and were armed with guns, which were later found to be toy pellet guns, when they demanded money from the store, police said.

Each was charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy. Both are being held in Lancaster County Prison.

Lancaster police arrested Westry earlier this week and charged him in connection to an armed robbery at the Getty Mart at 518 Greenfield Road on Oct. 29 and a second heist at the Family Dollar at 923 S. Duke Street on Nov. 28.