Mechanicsburg shop owner arrested for selling designer drugs

By Published: Updated:
Theodore Zeiders

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The owner of Mechanicsburg head shop that has been closed since a police raid last year has been arrested on drug charges stemming from the two-year investigation.

Theodore W. Zeiders, 46, of Philadelphia, allegedly sold illegal synthetic drugs out of the The Magical Incense Shop at 30 North Market Street, according to borough police.

Police said they searched Zeiders’s store and home in August 2013 and seized multiple designer drugs and marijuana.

Zeiders was charged Monday with delivery of a designer drug, possession with intent to deliver a designer drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He waived his preliminary hearing and was released on $30,000 bail.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s