Police: Steelton man stole tractor-trailers, items worth $400K+

Police have arrested a Steelton man for allegedly stealing tractor-trailers last year in Dauphin County.

Lower Swatara Township Police say Terrell Bryant stole tractor-trailers from Transline Dedicated, a Lower Swatara Township trucking business and from SEI Transportation, located on Chambers Hill Road.

The first theft, according to the criminal complaint, happened on January 23, 2013 and was seen on video surveillance from Transline. That truck was found in a parking lot on January 29. The oil cargo on the truck was valued at $65,000.

The second theft, of the same tractor-trailer, allegedly happened during the early morning hours of May 3, 2013. That tractor-trailer was found on May 11 in the parking lot of a Rutters in Etters. The tractor was valued at $24,500 and the cargo of groceries was worth $24,500.

According to the criminal complaint, a trailer filled with alcohol was stolen from SEI Transportation on May 23, 2013. The alcohol inside the truck was valued at $250,000 and the trailer was worth $28,000.

That trailer, investigators say, was involved in a crash on Route 83 just 10 hours after it had been stolen.

The total amount of all of the thefts, police say, is $416,500.

Police say Bryant is in prison facing multiple charges including four counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition-motor vehicle.