Feds file new charges against health-care provider

A federal grand jury in Harrisburg has returned an indictment with additional charges against the owner and operator of a Dauphin County health care services provider.

The indictment returned Wednesday charges Rose Umana, owner of Vision Healthcare Services, with health care fraud and an additional count of money laundering.

Umana, 47, of Mechanicsburg, initially was charged with money laundering, identity theft and making false statements relating to health care matters in a 34-count indictment returned in May.

According to U.S. Attorney Peter Smith, the indictment alleges that between 2010 and 2014, Umana created false identification and licenses for workers and submitted bills to Medicaid for services they supposedly provided.

The grand jury found that Umana laundered and concealed at least $291,000 in proceeds derived from the criminal activity, Smith said.

Health care fraud and money laundering each carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Vision Healthcare, at 4113 Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, is a medical staffing company and home care services provider.