Convicted child predator gets 25-50 years in prison

A convicted child predator in York has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in state prison.

Eddie Junior Mort II, 43, received the sentence this week in York County court, according to Attorney General Kathleen Kane.

Mort had been convicted on all charges following trial in April, and was also found to be a sexually violent predator prior to his sentencing.

In June 2013, he was charged with three counts of distributing child pornography, seven counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

At the time, he was already a registered sex offender due to previous convictions for indecent assault.