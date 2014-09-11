Decision looms for Red Lion police coverage

Thursday is the deadline in York County for Red Lion officials to decide if they will change the community’s police coverage.

York Area Regional Police currently covers Red Lion. But abc27’s news partner, the York Dispatch, is reporting the department and the borough have not been able to come up with a contract agreement. Borough council members told the newspaper they are looking into getting coverage from another department, creating their own department, or asking state police to handle the calls.

Red Lion Area School District is now urging the borough not to resort to state police coverage. They said student safety is on the line because they have an agreement with York Area Regional Police to provide a school resource officer, something they won’t have with state police.