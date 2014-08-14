Thrifty Thursday: Canning basics

Summer time is wonderful for eating fresh since locally grown fruits and vegetables are abundant. Come wintertime, produce prices often rise putting a strain on some families’ budgets. There is a way to gather your fresh produce now and preserve it for the cold months.

Sarah Mock of HowIPinchAPenny.com appeared on Good Day PA to teach canning basics. Canning heats the food, kills microorganisms and creates a seal on a glass jar, Mock told viewers.

Here are some of Mock’s basics to get you started:

canning jars

a wide-mouth funnel

lid wand

ladle

large tongs or jar lifter

a clean cloth

Steps:

sterilize the jars

cut produce and fill the jars

fill with boiling water, pickling liquid or juice

wipe jar rims, add a FRESH lid and a ring

process in a hot water bath for the recommended time

remove from the water bath

allow to cool completely

check for loose lids

NOTE: tomatoes need additional acid such as lemon juice added to them to get the PH above 4.6.

According to Mock, canning benefits include: less wasted food, no preservatives, customized flavors, money savings and delicious food.

(Please see video for additional explanation.)