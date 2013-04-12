Spring Salad from D&S Produce

Spring Salad

1 pound asparagus

3 green onions

½ cup dried blueberries (dried cranberries or cherries may be substituted)

½ cup Italian dressing

¼ pound spring mix

—–

1. Pour Italian dressing in medium sized skillet; begin warming over medium heat

2. Cut asparagus spears into 2-inch pieces and chop green onions. Discard the bottom inch of asparagus or any portions that are white and woody-textured. Place asparagus and green onions into skillet with dressing.

3. Pour dried blueberries into skillet.

4. Sauté for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally until asparagus is cooked to desired tenderness.

5. Allow mixture to cool by placing in refrigerator. It can then be incorporated with spring mix or other salad greens. Additional dressing may be added it desired.

*This dish can be served warm as a side dish without the spring mix.

**Can also be made on the grill by mixing all ingredients (except spring mix) into a grilling basket lined with foil. Follow the directions above.