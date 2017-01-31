US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s travel ban nationwide
A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countrie…
Cardiovascular disease is the cause of death for one in three women.
Sweep the Streets looks to turn obstacles into opportunity.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorized the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline on Friday.
Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Philadelphia to address the city’s chapter of the Federalist Society.
Running a business is hard work. Students at a Dauphin County high school are getting a glimpse at what goes into it, and what their futures…
This year’s show will feature outfitters, shooting, boats, archery, and fishing.
Students at Commonwealth Charter Academy used creative design and a 3D printer to create a prosthetic finger as part of science, technology,…
We all know how important it is to eat healthy in preventing chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease, but certain foods can have …
Planned Parenthood says it has seen a 900 percent increase in calls concerning intrauterine devices since the election. The Harrisburg chapt…
A massive Harrisburg landmark is for sale.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has fined a casino $25,000 for serving a gambler 27 drinks in a nine-hour period.
The Department of Banking and Securities is sending a warning to those willing to open their hearts to strangers around Valentine’s Day.
A state representative is reviving legislation that would allow hunters to apply for doe licenses online.
Pennsylvania Turnpike officials say a major bridge linking the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes is expected to remain closed for repair…
A Harrisburg woman is accused of stealing more than $1,500 from Target while working for the retailer as a cashier.
Authorities say a Waynesboro man is facing charges for the rape of an 11-year-old girl.
The mother and uncle of a 3-year-old girl who drowned in a home swimming pool last summer have been arrested on new charges they intimidated…
U.S. employers stepped up hiring last month, adding a healthy 227,000 jobs, and more Americans began looking for work, a sign that President…
A York County woman was arrested after she tried to buy a home for $1.2 million with a forged check, police said.
