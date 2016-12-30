“Father Mulcahy” actor, William Christopher, dead at age 84
William Christopher, the actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show “M*A*S*H,” died on Saturday, his family con…
Istanbul’s governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.
Thirty-two-year-old Jason Robison, wanted for the homicide of Trooper Landon Weaver, was located this morning and is deceased.
A Friday evening crash remains under investigation after 60-year-old Nancy Ann Gress was fatally injured from being trapped in her vehicle a…
As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts…
President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year’s message for his Twitter followers.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Governor Wolf and other lawmakers have been sending their condolences to the family of the state trooper killed in th…
Another year has come and gone, but we won’t soon forget the stories that made headlines in 2016.
Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at Commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and ground…
Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.
Gregg Mace and Pat Welter report from Penn State Rose Bowl Media Day.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has died after being shot Friday night in Huntingdon County.
A suspect is wanted in the case of a stolen vehicle at a gas station in Dauphin County.
In 2016, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 9.5 percent and bounced back from a flat result the year before, and energy companies and ba…
The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday suspended its search for an airplane that was carrying a beverage distribution company executive and five oth…
The Susquehanna Township Police Department has charged a man in several burglaries.
Midstaters are rallying this week to give a little belated Christmas cheer to three Halifax Township kids saved from starvation by Dauphin C…
The New Year brings resolutions, a fresh slate, and lots of bridge work. Almost five dozen structurally-deficient Midstate bridges will be r…
There were so many violations that we aired part one of our Restaurant Report this morning, and now we’re bringing you part two which includ…
A coroner was called in Lancaster County to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.