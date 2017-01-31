Beyonce announces she’s pregnant with twins on Instagram
Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister — twice.
Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister — twice.
Barnes & Noble has recalled about 147,000 power adapters it sold with seven-inch Nook tablets because the casing can break when plugged into…
A Shippensburg couple has been sentenced to prison time in a case where two children were beaten and chained to a desk as punishment.
Advertisement
Three former Penn State administrators are headed for trial next month on criminal charges related to how they handled the Jerry Sandusky ch…
A man arrested after a bank robbery in Lancaster County was wanted for a heist five days earlier when police say he claimed to have a bomb.
Plans to renovate the weight room at Red Land High School are in the works.
A skin-crawling story out of Oregon has surfaced about a 12-year-old girl who developed sores on her legs after getting a pedicure.
President Donald Trump urged Majority leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday to change the rules of the Senate if necessary to swiftly push thr…
A Lancaster County man was arrested after police said they seized a collection of child pornography.
A Dauphin County woman who claimed a Ukrainian man was her adopted son during the years he posed as a Harrisburg High School student has ple…
The Pennsylvania Senate is reviving legislation to lift time limits for some perpetrators of child sexual abuse to be sued by their victims …
Police in northern Oklahoma say they’ve arrested a substitute teacher on an indecent exposure complaint after she reportedly did a cartwheel…
Insufficient chlorine in Pittsburgh’s public water supply led to the closure Wednesday of nearly two dozen grade schools and a boil-water ad…
A special hunting season for deer is wrapping up on the grounds of the Gettysburg National Military Park, and it’s benefiting the meat locke…
Two Pennsylvania senators have introduced legislation to extend early intervention services to the children of mothers affected by postpartu…
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is reporting that he headed into 2017 with $1.7 million in his campaign account as he prepares to run for re-electi…
Police are looking for a Harrisburg man charged in a robbery and assault at a city garage.
Police are investigating a robbery that took place Tuesday night at a Turkey Hill store in Lower Paxton Township.
Police say a Speedway employee called her husband after she became nervous when a stranger continued to ask for her number.
Volkswagen has agreed to pay at least $1.2 billion in buybacks and compensation to settle claims from U.S. owners of cars with larger diesel…
Advertisement