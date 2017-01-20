George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, recovering from illnesses
HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, says both are improving and had a good night as they…
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has told an interviewer that he’ll wait to see what U.S. President Donald Trump does before forming his opi…
A dump truck carrying a full load of sand rolled onto its side spilling its contents onto Lincoln Highway in a crash on Friday.
President Donald Trump opened his first full day as president Saturday at a national prayer service, the final piece of transition business …
Wearing pink, pointy-eared “pussyhats” to mock the new president, hundreds of thousands of women massed in the nation’s capital and cities a…
Emergency crews are working to put out a fire at a Sunoco gas station on 7th street in North Lebanon Township.
A candlelit vigil was held Friday night at the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol.
State Police are looking for a wanted man who failed to return to the Harrisburg Community Corrections Center on November 29, 2016.
Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.
State officials say a 2012 Pennsylvania law contributing to shrinking state inmate ranks is also fueling a growing parolee population.
Authorities are investigating how a woman with phony medical credentials ended up giving physicals last year at a Philadelphia public high s…
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) A Mid-state teenager wants to unite his community by holding a rally.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL- BOYS Central Dauphin 50 Harrisburg 66 FINAL Middletown 61 Steel-High 60 FINAL Central York 68 Northea…
Far fewer people attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday than his predecessor’s swearing-in eight years ago.
Chris Whitaker is Harrisburg High School’s top scorer, but he’s also their unquestioned leader. The senior guard takes that responsibility …
Education Secretary-nominee Betsy DeVos has pledged to divest her interests in more than 100 companies and has resigned positions with schoo…
A Friday afternoon crash involving bicycle and a pickup truck is under investigation in Dauphin County.
Pennsylvania lawmakers are getting more time to replace a law requiring casinos to pay more than $140 million to local governments before it…
One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Harrisburg.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to residents of an apartment building after a fire Friday night in Mount Holly Springs.
